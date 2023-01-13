Cardi B Teases New Album With Cryptic New Instagram Page

Cardi B fans have had to wait quite a while for the rapper to follow up on her smash hit 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but according to a cryptic new Instagram account, the wait may be close to over. Eagle-eyed fans spotted when Cardi followed a blank Instagram account whose username is @albumcb2 and their suspicions were confirmed when the account posted an Instagram story of Cardi in the studio.

According to TMZ, the post originated with Cardi's longtime A&R guy Brooklyn Johnny and while it doesn't confirm any specific details about upcoming new music, it does at least show fans that Cardi is working on something. The page itself is pretty scant with no profile picture and an empty bio. The account also only follows one other page, unsurprisingly it's Cardi B herself.