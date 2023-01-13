Cher Reveals Plans For New Album, Residency: 'Been Gone Too Long'

Cher has big plans for 2023!

The "Believe" singer said she's "been gone too long" from singing and revealed her upcoming plans to get back out there. Cher said in a few weeks she will start dancing with Sumayah McRae, a longtime dancer of Cher's, according to her Joffrey Ballet School bio. McRae has performed at three of Cher's residencies, her tours and even in music videos.

Cher, 76, also said she thinks her new residency will start in August. This would mark her fourth residency and her first since 2020. Most recently, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer held a residency in Las Vegas, Oxon Hill, Maryland, and Atlantic City, New Jersey, starting in 2017. It was ultimately cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"Lets Keep good Thoughts,& KICK ASS," she wrote in the tweet.

A fan replied to her tweet asking about "a new album." Cher replied, "Work'n." A new album would mark Cher's 27th studio album and her first since she released Dancing Queen in 2018.