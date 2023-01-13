Georgia City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

Have you ever walked down a city street, totally in awe of the beauty that surrounds you? It is easy to get lost in the excitement of exploring a new city, but continuously being excited to explore a familiar city because of its never-ending beauty is what makes it truly special.

According to a list compiled by Travelers Worldwide, the most beautiful city in all of Georgia is Savannah. This city is also considered to be the fourth most beautiful in the entire country.

Here is what Travellers Worldwide had to say about the beauty of Savannnah, Georgia:

"Many Hollywood movies have been filmed in Georgia, specifically Savannah, due to the gorgeous trees and enchanting nature. There’s thick and colorful Spanish moss all over the city, along with mighty oak trees. The architecture of the city is stunning, with dramatic Gothic facades and elaborate porches. When people think of the beauty of the south, they’re thinking about how majestic Savannah is. The town is the definition of classic Southern charm. Some of the most famous pictures capture tall and wispy trees lining roads, creating a sort of archway or tunnel of green leaves. Whether you explore the beautiful architecture of downtown Savannah or wander through the enchanting suburbs, it’s hard not to be in awe of how stunning the city is."

