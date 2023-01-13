Green Day Unearth Previously Unreleased Cover Of An Elvis Costello Classic

As Green Day gear up to release their 25th anniversary edition of Nimrod, they're gifting fans with another previously unreleased demo: a cover of Elvis Costello's 1977 classic "Alison" that the band recorded during the album's recording sessions.

Nimrod XXV is slated for a January 27 release and in addition to its original tracks, the album will also feature 14 previously unreleased demos and a live set recorded on November 14, 1997 at Philadelphia's Electric Factory, which boasts 15 more previously unreleased tracks.

The deluxe edition will be available digitally, as well as box sets. The CD version includes three discs, while the vinyl features five, and they both include a 20-page booklet, cloth patch and commemorative backstage pass.

Listen to Green Day's cover of "Alison" and check out the full Nimrod XXV track listing below.