President Joe Biden To Deliver State Of The Union Address On February 7

By Bill Galluccio

January 13, 2023

President Biden Delivers Remarks On Afghanistan
Photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden will deliver the annual State of the Union address on February 7.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy invited President Biden to address a joint session of Congress, and the White House promptly accepted the invitation. McCarthy shared the letter he sent to President Biden on Twitter.

"It is my solemn obligation to invite the president to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on February 7th so that he may fulfill his duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union," McCarthy wrote.

McCarthy said that Biden's "remarks will inform our efforts to address the priorities of the American people."

It will be the first time Biden has addressed Congress since the Republican Party took control of the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections. His speech comes as he is facing a special counsel investigation into classified documents from his time as Vice President that were discovered in his Delaware residence and his private office at a Washington think tank.

