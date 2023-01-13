This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

January 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

In North Carolina, you may be more familiar with bigger cities like Raleigh or Charlotte, but the small towns dotting the Tar Heel State are worth exploring just as much.

Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:

"We scoured online reviews and rankings to uncover desirable destinations that don't typically get extensive national attention, yet offer tremendous value to visitors and locals alike. Our selections took into account towns with a range of attractive offerings, including cultural attractions, outdoor activities, great dining and shopping options, low cost of living, and high quality of life, among other factors."

So which town in North Carolina is one of the most underrated cities in America?

Asheville

Beautiful, picturesque Asheville has grown into one of the best spots to visit in both North Carolina and the country in general. It was even named by Travel + Leisure as one of the best places in the world to travel for 2023.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"In the heart of the vast, beautiful, and rugged Blue Ridge Mountains lies the intellectual and artistic oasis of Asheville. The bohemian character and hip culture of the town gels seamlessly with the area's natural beauty. Teeming with attractions and things to do, Asheville is centered around one of the most celebrated music scenes in the country."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the most underrated cities in the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.