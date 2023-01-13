This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina

In North Carolina, you may be more familiar with bigger cities like Raleigh or Charlotte, but the small towns dotting the Tar Heel State are worth exploring just as much.

Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:

"We scoured online reviews and rankings to uncover desirable destinations that don't typically get extensive national attention, yet offer tremendous value to visitors and locals alike. Our selections took into account towns with a range of attractive offerings, including cultural attractions, outdoor activities, great dining and shopping options, low cost of living, and high quality of life, among other factors."

So which town in North Carolina is one of the most underrated cities in America?

Asheville

Beautiful, picturesque Asheville has grown into one of the best spots to visit in both North Carolina and the country in general. It was even named by Travel + Leisure as one of the best places in the world to travel for 2023.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"In the heart of the vast, beautiful, and rugged Blue Ridge Mountains lies the intellectual and artistic oasis of Asheville. The bohemian character and hip culture of the town gels seamlessly with the area's natural beauty. Teeming with attractions and things to do, Asheville is centered around one of the most celebrated music scenes in the country."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the most underrated cities in the country.