Harry Styles Extends Tour To Celebrate His Birthday With You

By Dani Medina

January 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Maybe you can throw a party full of everyone you know! Or at least people who adore you.

Harry Styles is taking a page out of his own book and added new tour dates to "Love On Tour" before he heads abroad. One of these dates, excitingly, is on his 29th birthday!

"Love On Tour" is scheduled to take over Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, California, on January 31 and his birthday, February 1, the "As It Was" singer announced on social media. Madi Diaz will join Harry for these two shows.

These new shows come days after Harry's rescheduled dates from his November residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on January 26, January 27 and January 29.

Verified fan registration for the Palm Springs shows is open through Monday (January 16) at noon PT. General on sale tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. PT.

After Harry's stint in California, he'll head abroad to Australia and Europe with dates scheduled through July.

Harry Styles
