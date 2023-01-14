Harry Styles’ Pilates Workout Has Been Turned Into A Hilarious Meme

By Dani Medina

January 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

No one is safe from being meme'ed. Not even Harry Styles!

The "As It Was" singer was featured in a workout video from Exhale Pilates Studio in London and the internet is having a field day. In the video, Styles is seen sitting on a Pilates reformer holding a bar on top of his head working out his core. He's wearing a green sweatshirt and green shorts with no shoes on — just socks.

Other celebrities including reality TV star Dan Osborne, Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito and boxer Derek Chisora. These famous faces, however, seemed to have made it out immune from meme-dom!

Several videos making the rounds on TikTok hilariously depict Harry doing just about everything except Pilates. He's been edited into the background and foreground of some of his own photos, turned into Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing, a zip-liner, a little kid on the monkey bars, someone going down a slide and even hanging from a chandelier. He's also been meme'ed as a cheerleader being thrown in the air, on a rollercoaster and even hangs alongside Miley Cyrus' new cover artwork for Flowers.

You can see these videos here, here and below.

Harry Styles
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.