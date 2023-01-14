Tom DeLonge Once Offered To Go Alien Hunting With Muse's Matt Bellamy
By Taylor Linzinmeir
January 15, 2023
Tom DeLonge's love for the extraterrestrial has been common knowledge for years — but did you know he once asked Muse's Matt Bellamy to go alien hunting with him?
While backstage at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One tonight (January 14) Bellamy talked aliens and Tom DeLonge with Ted Stryker of ALT 98.7. DeLonge apparently once let it slip that there's a warehouse in Las Vegas "full of some weird alien shit" while the two were hanging out one day, according to Bellamy.
DeLonge also told Bellamy he'd take him to see it one day, but much to Bellamy's disappointment, that day has yet to come. "I'm holding him to it, and every time I see him, he's like 'Oh, I can't do it this week...'" Bellamy added that the blink-182 singer has some "bold claims."
.@muse talks aliens & @tomdelonge with @TedStryker! 👽🤣 #iHeartALT2023 pic.twitter.com/mlACaNftqr— ALT 98.7 (@ALT987fm) January 15, 2023
Luckily for us, the disappointment of not getting to go hunting for extraterrestrial lifeforms with DeLonge did not slow Muse down during their set at ALTer EGO. The band put on an electrifying performance, executing songs like "Won't Stand Down" and "Supermassive Black Hole" with the same tenacity they had when they started back in the '90s.
You can watch iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One now on Veeps.com. All you have to do is sign in and claim your free ticket to the stream the show!