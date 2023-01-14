Tom DeLonge Once Offered To Go Alien Hunting With Muse's Matt Bellamy

Tom DeLonge's love for the extraterrestrial has been common knowledge for years — but did you know he once asked Muse's Matt Bellamy to go alien hunting with him?

While backstage at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One tonight (January 14) Bellamy talked aliens and Tom DeLonge with Ted Stryker of ALT 98.7. DeLonge apparently once let it slip that there's a warehouse in Las Vegas "full of some weird alien shit" while the two were hanging out one day, according to Bellamy.

DeLonge also told Bellamy he'd take him to see it one day, but much to Bellamy's disappointment, that day has yet to come. "I'm holding him to it, and every time I see him, he's like 'Oh, I can't do it this week...'" Bellamy added that the blink-182 singer has some "bold claims."