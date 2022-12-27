Tom DeLonge Reveals Why He Thinks Blink-182's New Album Is Their Best Yet

We may not have any details about blink-182's upcoming album yet, but the band members haven't been shy about talking about it on social media. In his latest Instagram post, Tom DeLonge expanded on why he thinks "this is the best album we've ever made."

"This is the best album we’ve ever made. Buckle up," he wrote. "I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all- close friends. @blink182 @markhoppus @travisbarker"

This isn't the first time Tom has gushed over new music. In October, blink gave fans a taste of what to expect from the album with lead single "Edging." Though they haven't released any other songs off the project yet, Tom explained how this stands out from the rest of the band's discography.

"I’m so happy about the response to EDGING!" he wrote on Instagram after the song's release. "it’s a perfect, fun, and cool way to remind everybody that we are not only back but having a f**king blast AGAIN. And, the other songs on this album are so progressive, and so f**king cool, I cannot wait for you all to hear what I (and we) personally are so f**king proud of. Mark, Travis and I have written an album that I believe people are going to be blown away by. I’m holding my breath - and, I literally can’t wait for you guys to hear the diverse, sprawling, and hard-hitting, songs that show so much growth. Game on, f**kers. ❤️🔥@blink182"

Though there hasn't been an announcement about when to expect new music, Tom also recently let fans know they won't have to wait long. See his latest Instagram post below.