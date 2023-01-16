2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Revealed: Luke Bryan, Kane Brown & More

The iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One is returning to Austin, Texas on May 13th, and a lineup of country music's biggest artists will be taking over the stage at the Moody Center.

Performing artists at the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival include Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt, Elle King, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, special guest Bailey Zimmerman, and more, and it's all hosted once again by Bobby Bones.

Fans across the country will able to tune in to all of the incredible live performances at this year's iHeartCountry Festival as the event will be broadcast on iHeartRadio country stations nationwide, and on iHeartRadio.com as well as the iHeartRadio app on Saturday, May 13th at 8pm ET/5pm PT.