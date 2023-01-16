2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Revealed: Luke Bryan, Kane Brown & More
By Taylor Fields
January 17, 2023
The iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One is returning to Austin, Texas on May 13th, and a lineup of country music's biggest artists will be taking over the stage at the Moody Center.
Performing artists at the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival include Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt, Elle King, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, special guest Bailey Zimmerman, and more, and it's all hosted once again by Bobby Bones.
Fans across the country will able to tune in to all of the incredible live performances at this year's iHeartCountry Festival as the event will be broadcast on iHeartRadio country stations nationwide, and on iHeartRadio.com as well as the iHeartRadio app on Saturday, May 13th at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
Capital One Cardholders get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets before the general public for 48 hours only beginning Tuesday, January 24th at 11am ET/8am PT (10am CT) through Thursday, January 26th at 11am ET/8am PT (10am CT). Pre-sale information and tickets can be found at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Additionally, Capital One Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase to enjoy an intimate cardholder pre-event at iHeartCountry Festival featuring a special performance by Kane Brown, complimentary food and beverage, and more. Supplies are limited. Eligible cardholders can also redeem rewards for exclusive ticket packages on Capital One Entertainment.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 27th at 1pm ET/10am PT (12pm CT) via Ticketmaster.com.