Machine Gun Kelly is never one to shy away from a bold look, and during Milan Fashion Week that meant channeling Euphoria's Jules, who's also known for her eccentric sense of style. MGK attended a Dolce & Gabbana event and runway show decked out in a metallica suit and bedazzled, futuristic pieces on each finger of his left hand. He wore his blonde hair up and painted his eyes with sparkly eyeshadow and winged eyeliner.

"i call this: if jules from euphoria went to milan," the musician captioned an Instagram post showing off the outfit and other scenes from his time in the fashion capital. Check out his post below.