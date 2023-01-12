Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Celebrate Engagement Anniversary

Machine Gun Kelly is looking back on his proposal to actress Megan Fox. On Wednesday night (January 11th), MGK took to his Instagram Story to celebrate one year since he popped the question.

"One year ago under a banyan tree," he wrote over a short video of himself sliding the emerald and diamond rings onto Fox's ring finger. "I know tradition is one ring," MGK said of the ring on Instagram at the time. "But I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."