Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Celebrate Engagement Anniversary
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 12, 2023
Machine Gun Kelly is looking back on his proposal to actress Megan Fox. On Wednesday night (January 11th), MGK took to his Instagram Story to celebrate one year since he popped the question.
"One year ago under a banyan tree," he wrote over a short video of himself sliding the emerald and diamond rings onto Fox's ring finger. "I know tradition is one ring," MGK said of the ring on Instagram at the time. "But I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."
The couple made headlines in 2022 when they shared the exciting news that they were officially engaged after dating for nearly two years.
"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic," Fox wrote in her announcement post at the time. "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."
In 2022, there were rumors floating around the couple had quietly broken up but MGK and Fox's appearances later in the year quickly put those rumors to rest.