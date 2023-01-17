Former Alabama Basketball Player's Role In Fatal Shooting Revealed

Former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles is accused of providing the gun used during a fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman over the weekend, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa and obtained by the Associated Press.

Investigators said Miles admitted to providing the handgun moments before it was fired by another man and resulted in the death of Jamea Harris, 23, of Birmingham, near the University of Alabama campus early Sunday (January 15) morning.

Miles, 21, of Washington, D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder in relation to the shooting incident.

"At this time, it appears that the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on The Strip,'' said Tuscaloosa Police Captain Jack Kennedy during a news conference Sunday evening, adding that the two men didn't have a previous relationship with Harris.

The driver of another vehicle, in which Harris was a passenger, made contact with University of Alabama campus police at 1:45 a.m. and said someone had shot into the vehicle and he fired back. One of the two suspects were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital, according to Kennedy, who declined to identify who it was or which of the two men fired the gun.

Neither Harris nor the driver were believed to be affiliated with the University of Alabama, according to Kennedy. A video shared by AL.com shows Miles saying, "I swear...I love you more than you imagine," while being escorted into a police vehicle by officers.