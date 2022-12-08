Alabama Assistant To Join Deion Sanders' Colorado Staff: Report

Alabama associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach Charles Kelly will reportedly join Deion Sanders' Colorado staff as the team's new defensive coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Chris Low Wednesday (December 7) night.

Kelly, 55, spent the past four seasons with the Crimson Tide, which included the team's undefeated national championship run in 2020.

The Auburn graduate had previously worked as a defensive coordinator at Florida State from 2014-17 -- having initially joined the program as a special teams and linebackers coach during the Seminoles' 2013 national championship season -- and a special teams and safeties coach at Tennessee prior to joining Nick Saban's Alabama staff in 2019.

Sanders, who was officially introduced as the Buffaloes' new head coach last Sunday (December 4), had already hired former Kent State head coach Sean Lewis as the team's offensive coordinator prior to news of Kelly joining the staff.

On Sunday, Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Sanders.

"You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he has no reported relation to, despite the shared last name.