Gordon Ramsay To Open First 'Ramsay's Kitchen' Location In Illinois

Gordon Ramsay plans to open a Ramsay's Kitchen restaurant in Naperville soon. According to ABC7, the restaurant will be located at "39 West Jefferson Street," and will take the place of Ted's Montana Grill. The only other Ramsay's Kitchen restaurants open across America are located in Boston and Las Vegas. Despite this being the only Ramsay's Kitchen in Illinois, the celebrity chef has certainly left his mark on the Windy City with the opening of Ramsay Burger in 2022. Ramsay also plans to open a Hell's Kitchen location in River North and is very excited about owning two restaurants in the area.

"When we thought about where to open additional locations of Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Chicago was key for me,” Ramsay shared with NBC Chicago. “River North is one of my favorite neighborhoods, and I'm thrilled to soon have two restaurants there."