Gordon Ramsay To Open First 'Ramsay's Kitchen' Location In Illinois
By Logan DeLoye
January 17, 2023
Gordon Ramsay plans to open a Ramsay's Kitchen restaurant in Naperville soon. According to ABC7, the restaurant will be located at "39 West Jefferson Street," and will take the place of Ted's Montana Grill. The only other Ramsay's Kitchen restaurants open across America are located in Boston and Las Vegas. Despite this being the only Ramsay's Kitchen in Illinois, the celebrity chef has certainly left his mark on the Windy City with the opening of Ramsay Burger in 2022. Ramsay also plans to open a Hell's Kitchen location in River North and is very excited about owning two restaurants in the area.
"When we thought about where to open additional locations of Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Chicago was key for me,” Ramsay shared with NBC Chicago. “River North is one of my favorite neighborhoods, and I'm thrilled to soon have two restaurants there."
According to ChicagoEater, the Hell's Kitchen restaurant will be modeled after the set of the popular series. The new Hell's Kitchen will replace the current Cantina Laredo off of State Street. Ramsay took to Instagram last year to share the news of the opening.
"America I can’t wait to open the doors to @hellskitchen in #WashingtonDC, #Miami and #Chicago soon ! So excited to bring the 3 new #HellsKitchen restaurants to you," the post read.
Ramsay plans to open the latest Ramsay's Kitchen in Naperville this spring!