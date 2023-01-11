Chicago Bookstore Owner's Rant Over $800 Return Goes Viral On Twitter

42-year-old Rebecca George co-owns Volume Bookcafe located in both Wicker Park and downtown Chicago. According to NBC Chicago, George fulfilled an $800 dollar order for a handful of art books around Christmastime. In a horrifying turn of events for the small business, the individual who purchased the $800 dollars worth of books called this week to return them all. George took to Twitter to detail the return and the impact that it had on her business.

"Turns out one of our biggest sales last month was for the person to stage their home for the holidays and now they want to return them all. Please don’t do this to a small business, people. That one sale was a third of our rent," the tweet read.