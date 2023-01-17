Human Remains On Sunken Boat Identified As Missing Hurricane Ian Victim

Human remains found on a sunken boat in Florida have been identified as the final missing person after Hurricane Ian struck the state last year, according to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Authorities recovered the body of 72-year-old James "Denny" Hurst inside the boat near Fort Myers Beach on Friday, January 13, per NBC 6. Hurst was last seen on September 28, the same day Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Southwest Florida.

Deputies said a worker at Salty Sams Marina found the wreckage of the "Good Girl" sailboat on Thursday (January 12) and called the cops. Divers confirmed the ruined vessel belonged to Hurst and pulled it from the water. Investigators later discovered the victim's body inside the boat.

Hurst told his family he would ride out the hurricane whole aboard his sailboat, according to his daughter, Shannon Vaughn. She's also been chronicling the painful search for her father on social media.

“It’s finally done, you know? It’s just finally done,” Vaughan said. “We’re glad that you’re finally found and you’re home. I love you. I miss you. We all do.”