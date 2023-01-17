Lizzo, Odesza & Kendrick Lamar Set To Headline This Year's Governors Ball

This year's Governor's Ball, the New York City summer music festival famous for its genre-blending lineups has tapped pop superstar Lizzo, EDM kings Odesza, and critical darling rapper Kendrick Lamar as headliners for the 2023 edition of the festival. After rumors of alleged headliners had been swirling for days the festival officially confirmed its entire lineup in a Tweet which also announced dates and times when pre-sale and fan tickets will go on sale.