Mattress Mack Makes Massive Super Bowl Bet

Mattress Mack is back doing what he does best — rooting for the home team!

Jim McIngvale, an iconic furniture salesman from Houston known for placing larger-than-life wagers on Texas teams, has his sights set on the Big Game. Mattress Mack placed a $200,000 bet on the Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC Championship and advance to the Super Bowl, KENS5 reports. He placed the bet on Monday (January 16) with +650 odds — before Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14, despite four consecutive missed PATs by kicker Brett Maher.

If the Dallas Cowboys can pull it off, Mattress Mack would net $1.45 million. The Cowboys are scheduled to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. On Saturday, the New York Giants will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The winners from both games will face off in the NFC Championship on January 29.