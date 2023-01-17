Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey and Usher Headline Lovers & Friends Festival

The Instagram post announcing the festival's lineup also includes an announcement about tickets, which go on sale at 10 PM PST on January 20th. The festival made headlines last year for a chaotic announcement and rollout that included the original announcement of a one-day fest being changed to two. It also grabbed attention for false reports that circulated of shots being fired at the festival which caused a mass exodus of fans. Despite these incidents the show received glowing reviews from fans and looks to be even bigger in its second edition.