Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey and Usher Headline Lovers & Friends Festival
By Lavender Alexandria
January 17, 2023
The Usher-sponsored Lovers & Friends Festival is back for a second year with yet another roster that pulls some of the biggest stars of music in the 90s and 2000s together in one place. The festival is slated to take place on May 6th in Las Vegas, it's the second year of Lovers & Friends after Ms. Lauryn Hill, TLC, Nelly, and more performed at last year's edition.
For their 2023 show Lovers & Friends have tapped even more big-name acts including veteran hitmakers like Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, Chris Brown, Pitbull, Christina Aguilera, Usher himself, and many more. The festival also features a number of contemporary R&B performers in the mix as well, highlighted by names like Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, Miguel, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Bryson Tiller.
The Instagram post announcing the festival's lineup also includes an announcement about tickets, which go on sale at 10 PM PST on January 20th. The festival made headlines last year for a chaotic announcement and rollout that included the original announcement of a one-day fest being changed to two. It also grabbed attention for false reports that circulated of shots being fired at the festival which caused a mass exodus of fans. Despite these incidents the show received glowing reviews from fans and looks to be even bigger in its second edition.