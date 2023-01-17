Ring Of Honor Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Dead At 38
By Jason Hall
January 18, 2023
Ring of Honor Wrestling star Jay Briscoe died at the age of 38 on Tuesday (January 17), according to Ring of Honor Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan.
Briscoe, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, is a former two-time ROH World champion and was in his thirteenth reign as a ROH World Tag Team champion alongside his brother, Mark Briscoe, at the time of his death.
"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin," Khan tweeted.
Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reports that Briscoe was among two people killed in a car accident on Tuesday.
Delaware State Police confirmed that two people were killed in a car collision in Pugh's hometown of Laurel, Delaware, WMDT reports.
Numerous wrestling colleagues paid tribute to Pugh after news of his sudden death was shared online, including Cash Wheeler of FTR, whom the Briscoes defeated for the ROH Tag Team titles at ROH Final Battle last month.
"I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay," Wheeler tweeted.
I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay.— Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) January 18, 2023
Jay Briscoe was one of the toughest men I ever had the privilege of sharing a ring with, as well as being a tremendous brother, father, and man. I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to know him and wrestle him as often as I did. Rest in Peace, Jay, I love you.#RIPJayBriscoe pic.twitter.com/6ZxNfgPcmw— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 18, 2023
Gutted. Rest in paradise, Jay Briscoe.— Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) January 18, 2023
Thank you for allowing Robert and myself to wrestle you all countless times. Truly one of my favorites. 💔
Devastating news. My heart breaks for Jay Briscoe’s family.— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 18, 2023
RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso.🙏@SussexCoChicken #DemBoyz— The Usos (@WWEUsos) January 18, 2023
One of the top highlights of my short ROH run and career was being able to not only work with the Briscoes, but having the absolute privilege to wrestle Mark and Jay. One of the best wrestlers to ever do it and always so nice and helpful to everyone.— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) January 18, 2023
Rest in peace. https://t.co/bSglEFKanN
Jay Briscoe was a wonderful human being and he loved his family so much. So much. He was so proud of them. Rest with God my friend.— DIJAK (@TBARRetribution) January 18, 2023
I'm deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Jay Briscoe. He was always the kindest to me during my time in ROH. My heart goes out to the entire family. I don't have the right words but I just wanted to say that he was such a good man. 💔— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 18, 2023
One of the first faces to greet me & make me feel welcomed on my first day of ROH was Jay Briscoe.— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 18, 2023
My heart hurts for his brother, his wife, his children and all those who loved him ♥️ I am thankful I was able to know you Jay… If only briefly.
Jay Briscoe showed me respect and love when everyone told me he wouldn't. If you knew Jay, you knew he would uplift everyone in that locker room regardless of whatever world they came to wrestling from. The best. Rest easy, brother.— EFFY (@EFFYlives) January 18, 2023
One of the nicest, funniest, genuine and talented men I’ve ever met.— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) January 18, 2023
All we ever talked about was our families.
RIP Jay Briscoe
RIP Jay Briscoe. I didn’t know him well but he was always super cool and friendly to me whenever we saw each other at shows.— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 18, 2023
I can’t find the words right now. I’ll just say…..Love you Jay Briscoe ♥️ and much love to his wife, children and family.— 🕵🏾♂️ Detective Cheeseburger 🕵🏾♂️ (@CheeseburgerROH) January 18, 2023
Rest in Power my friend.
The Briscoe Brothers were among pro wrestling's most decorated tag teams of the past two decades, most notably for their run in Ring of Honor, as well as Combat Zone Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, the National Wrestling Alliance and New Japan Pro Wrestling.
