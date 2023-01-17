Ring Of Honor Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Dead At 38

By Jason Hall

January 18, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Ring of Honor Wrestling star Jay Briscoe died at the age of 38 on Tuesday (January 17), according to Ring of Honor Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan.

Briscoe, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, is a former two-time ROH World champion and was in his thirteenth reign as a ROH World Tag Team champion alongside his brother, Mark Briscoe, at the time of his death.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin," Khan tweeted.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reports that Briscoe was among two people killed in a car accident on Tuesday.

Delaware State Police confirmed that two people were killed in a car collision in Pugh's hometown of Laurel, Delaware, WMDT reports.

Numerous wrestling colleagues paid tribute to Pugh after news of his sudden death was shared online, including Cash Wheeler of FTR, whom the Briscoes defeated for the ROH Tag Team titles at ROH Final Battle last month.

"I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay," Wheeler tweeted.

The Briscoe Brothers were among pro wrestling's most decorated tag teams of the past two decades, most notably for their run in Ring of Honor, as well as Combat Zone Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, the National Wrestling Alliance and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.