Drake Shared His Yearbook Photo With Fans & It's a Must-See

Drake has captured headlines for many reasons over the years, but this one might even be new for him. The rap superstar took to Instagram late last night to surprise fans with a throwback picture of himself in school. It's unclear where and when the yearbook photo comes from or if it has any significance or further meaning beyond giving fans a peek at Drake before his fame.

The photo is comedically contrasted on Drake's story by the picture immediately preceding it, a grownup picture of Drake where he sports one of the many chains he's allegedly purchased from Pharrell's recent Joopiter auction. He showed off many more of those pieces yesterday in the first proper music video from his collaborative album with 21 Savage Her Loss, the track 'Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin.'