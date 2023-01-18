Florida City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
By Zuri Anderson
January 18, 2023
There's a classic saying that goes "beauty is within the eye of the beholder." It's certainly true when it comes to the United States, which is full of stunning natural landscapes, visually-stunning cities, and artistic creations. Some people visit certain places just so they could marvel at wondrous landmarks and snap pictures.
If you feel like falling in love with a city's views, Travellers Worldwide found the "most beautiful" cities in America. They picked out 19 destinations for their list, stating, "From majestic mountain spots to sleepy seaside towns to vibrant cities with stunning architecture, there is no shortage of gorgeous places to visit in America."
According to writers, one humble Florida city made the list: Naples!
Here's why it was chosen:
"Naples, Florida, has a tropical vibe, and it’s almost always sunny and warm. You can walk down idyllic long piers and hang your feet off the side over the crystal blue water that will make you feel like you’re in Bermuda. The long Naples Pier is a staple in the city and a popular tourist attraction for a stellar ocean view. The town itself has a very high-end vibe with colorful shops, homes, and luxury stores. One of the most exciting things to do in Naples is to lounge on the beach or on a boat and watch out for dolphins, which will pop out of the beautiful blue water and majestically swim across the horizon. It’s hard to imagine a more magical vacation than watching dolphins leap into a soothing sunset."