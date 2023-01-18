Georgia Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America

The Travel recently released their list of the 12 most beautiful towns in America, and one Georgia city made the list!

According to the publication, Madison is one of the most scenic places in all of the United States, coming in at No.3 in the overall ranking. Here's what they had to say about it:

"Madison boasts beautifully oak-lined streets, some of the most ancient National Historic Districts, incredible restaurants, colorful shops, and many historic sites for history buffs to explore. The Southern charm in this town is second to none. There are numerous events and festivals held across its town square throughout the year. The town also hosts an amazing culture and artwork. The Madison-Morgan Cultural Center is a perfect place to take in some local history and get entertained by the many performances offered throughout the year."

One of the reasons the town is so beautiful may be due to their strong citizen corps of volunteers who tend to the city. "This constant citizen input helps the city's elected officials to maintain, preserve, and build that which all of Madison's residents prize - a vibrant, viable, and safe community in which to live, work, and raise their families," according to the town's website.

The 12 most beautiful towns in America, as ranked by The Travel, are as follows: