Illinois City Named One Of The Most Fun In America

Every city in America is special in its own way. It could have an excellent night life, some fantastic entertainment options, great low-cost activities available, or a combination of all three to make it a fun place to live and visit.

Walletup recently conducted a study to find which cities in the United States are the most fun. "At WalletHub, we define such a place as one that packs a little bit of everything for everyone — except maybe people seeking the most extreme of thrills. In a city with enough variety, you won’t have to compromise with your friends, your family or even yourself about the next fun activity to do alone or together."

To make the ranking, the company "compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 65 key metrics. They range from fitness centers per capita to movie costs to average open hours of breweries." So, what's the most fun city in Illinois? Chicago. It came in at No. 10 with an overall score of 49.59. The highest ranked city was Las Vegas with a score of 73.95.

Here are the Top 20 Most Fun Cities In America: