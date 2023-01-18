Man Allegedly Installs Camera In Texas Woman's Bathroom To Watch Her Shower

A man is accused of installing a hidden camera in his neighbor's bathroom and watching her shower. He was also reportedly caught on camera pleasuring himself.

Brian Matthew Burnette, 48, allegedly broke the drywall in his next-door neighbor's attic and made a hole in the ceiling directly above the shower, the victim from Houston reported, according to FOX 26. Burnette was charged with invasive video recording.

The hidden camera was discovered in December when a Harris County deputy was called to a property in the 5500 block of Strack Road. The deputy met the property's landlord, who said he met with the victim for a repair. The landlord reportedly told the deputy that the woman found a hidden camera inside her bathroom two weeks prior.

The camera was found attached to a power supply with a memory card inside it and was turned over to police as evidence. The SD card revealed video footage of the woman in the shower on multiple occasions, plus videos of a man who apparently installed the camera. The landlord was able to ID Burnette as the man in the videos.

Over 1,000 video files were found on the SD card, 20 of which were bookmarked as "exported video link thumbnails." In one video, Burnette was seen setting up the camera and in another video, he was masturbating, an investigation revealed.

Burnette appeared in court Tuesday (January 17), KPRC reports. He was held in the Harris County Jail on Friday, but has since bonded out at $5,000. The suspect's attorney maintains his innocence. A judge ruled Burnette is allowed to move back into his duplex as part of his bond conditions. The victim has since moved out.

Another tenant is scheduled to move in next month, and another court date will be set after the judge receives an update on the case next week.