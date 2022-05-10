An Airbnb host in Texas is being accused of spying on his guests using a camera hidden as a power adapter.

Police say that A. Jay Allee, 54, used hidden cameras at a property near San Antonio to record guests, who at some points were naked or were having sex, according to Inside Edition. One of the guests, who asked to remain anonymous, said the "beginning was so nice. It’s peaceful, it’s quiet. And then it slowly takes a turn and becomes a horror story."

The guest said him and his girlfriend became suspicious when the Airbnb host gave them a tour of the property. "He told us where we should view the sunrise and said, 'Be comfortable. You guys can look at it in the nude or in your pajamas. No one's around.' That moment I thought, 'Maybe we're getting recorded,'" the guest said.

A few hours later, the guest found a power adapter that was actually a hidden camera. The guest is now suing Allee.

Police said more than 2,000 images have been recovered of guests inside his property, according to Inside Edition. Allee pleaded guilty and denied any wrongdoing. The news outlet also reported Allee said all the accusations against him are false. Allee has since been banned from the Airbnb platform. The vacation rental site issued the following statement:

"Our policies strictly prohibit hidden cameras and we take forceful action in the exceptionally rare circumstances where this has been reported, including partnering with law enforcement to help hold criminals accountable. We also ban any type of recording devices in bedrooms, bathrooms or sleeping areas."