Residents Concerned About 'Creepy' Behavior At Texas Parks

Residents are increasingly concerned about "creepy" people at local parks and their "invasive" behavior.

A Reddit thread started by a man who wished to be ID'ed as Edward raised concerns over men caught taking photos of women at public parks in San Antonio, MySanAntonio reports. "I observed a man with expensive Nikes and hooded rain gear in the middle of a sunny day using his phone parallel to him, meaning he was holding it in front of him rather than looking down," Edward wrote.

As far as that man goes, Edward clarified his behavior was different from the homeless population and noted the man was in a "less open" area of the park.

Other users on Reddit shared their similar experiences.

"My gf has been walking with friends and had men approach her, stating that two women being together is against god etc. and that’s also creepy af"

"I like to show off, I wear revealing clothes. BUT, if I catch a pervert taking pictures of me without me knowing I would probably throw a fit! It's not right. It's invasive. It's creepy"

"I'm not a woman, so I never felt the danger of getting my picture taken. Why can't we guys just look with our eyes, smile, and acknowledge the beauty?"

MySanAntonio reached out to the City of San Antonio's Parks and Recreations department and they issued the following statement:

"Parks Department prioritizes safety for all of its park users and works in partnership with Park Police, Trail Stewards, and volunteer Trail Ambassadors to provide presence and support in our public green spaces."

The city also urges park-goers to call 210-207-7484 and request a Park Police Officer to report any unusual behavior. Call 911 if there's an emergency.