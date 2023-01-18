T-Pain Clarifies How He Feels About The Women His Iconic Songs Are About
By Dani Medina
January 18, 2023
T-Pain is setting the record straight about "God's gift to Earth" and that "pretty young thang that was workin' all the way at the top."
In a tweet on Tuesday (January 17), the "I'm Sprung" rapper clarified how he felt about the women in two of his most popular songs. "I was in LOVE with a stripper, but I just LIKED the bartender," he said.
He's not wrong! In his 2006 smash hit "I'm N Luv (Wit a Stripper)," T-Pain did say more than once that he was in love with a stripper. "She trippin she playin she playin/I'm not goin nowhere girl I'm stayin/I'm N Luv with a stripper," he raps on the track.
While he might have some serious feelings for the girl he had to get "over to my crib to do that night thing," he just likes the bartender. "I like the bartender/I'm at the bar with her," he raps on the song released a year later. Despite calling the bartender his "baby girl," it's just like!
I was in LOVE with a stripper, but I just LIKED the bartender— T-Pain (@TPAIN) January 18, 2023
The "Buy U A Drank" rapper isn't shy to share his inner thoughts on Twitter. Earlier this week, he asked his followers what the appropriate usage of "lol" is in text messages.
"Hey when y'all put 'lol' in a text do you let out a slight chuckle to make sure it's appropriate to laugh in that spot or are y'all normal functioning human beings and that’s just me and the voices?" he asked.
Thoughts? 🤣
Hey when y’all put “lol” in a text do you let out a slight chuckle to make sure it’s appropriate to laugh in that spot or are y’all normal functioning human beings and that’s just me and the voices?— T-Pain (@TPAIN) January 17, 2023
As far as new music goes, T-Pain just wrapped up a tour, and most recently released "Spooky Shreds" just before Halloween.