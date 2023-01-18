T-Pain Clarifies How He Feels About The Women His Iconic Songs Are About

T-Pain is setting the record straight about "God's gift to Earth" and that "pretty young thang that was workin' all the way at the top."

In a tweet on Tuesday (January 17), the "I'm Sprung" rapper clarified how he felt about the women in two of his most popular songs. "I was in LOVE with a stripper, but I just LIKED the bartender," he said.

He's not wrong! In his 2006 smash hit "I'm N Luv (Wit a Stripper)," T-Pain did say more than once that he was in love with a stripper. "She trippin she playin she playin/I'm not goin nowhere girl I'm stayin/I'm N Luv with a stripper," he raps on the track.

While he might have some serious feelings for the girl he had to get "over to my crib to do that night thing," he just likes the bartender. "I like the bartender/I'm at the bar with her," he raps on the song released a year later. Despite calling the bartender his "baby girl," it's just like!