T-Pain Says He Was Mistaken For Lil Wayne At A Gas Station

If T-Pain pulled up to a gas station you were at, would you recognize him?

Not only did a customer not recognize the "I'm Sprung" rapper, but he mistook him for someone else — and T-Pain is fed up! In a video shared on social media on Monday (May 2), T-Pain detailed a conversation he had while at a gas station.

"I had to go to the gas station this morning for some gas and some condoms or something, I can't remember," the rapper said to kick off his minute-long story. "But anyways, I went in there and dude came in there and was like, 'Yo is that your car?'"

The gas station customer was referring to T-Pain's Rolls Royce Cullinan which he unveiled on social media in November.

"I was like, 'Yes sir,' and he was like, 'That's a nice car,' and he left out the store. I came out the store, he's sitting in his truck and said, 'Excuse me sir, are you Lil Wayne?'" T-Pain continued. "I said, "No sir, I'm not. I'm not Lil Wayne.' And he was like, 'Well, you gotta be a rapper.' I said, 'I don't have to be! Why do I have to be?' He said, 'Well, you got that truck.' I said, 'There's plenty of people that got that truck that aren't rappers. I'm not a rapper, though.'"

T-Pain, who is currently on his "The Road To Wiscansin Tour," said the man at the gas station was convinced he was a rapper but he just didn't know which one.

"So anyways, go check out my new rap song," T-Pain said to close the video, plugging his new rap song, "That's Just Tips" that was released on Friday (April 29). "Go check that out please, thank you, so people won't call me Lil Wayne no more. Make me famous again," he said.

You can watch the hilarious video below: