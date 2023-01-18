Texas' Largest Outdoor Restaurant Seats A Whopping 2,800 People
By Ginny Reese
January 18, 2023
They say everything is bigger in Texas and that apparently goes for the restaurants too. Texas' largest outdoor eatery seats a whopping 2,800 people and has an unforgettable menu, according to Only In Your State.
The eatery has a multi-level patio with indoor and outdoor seating. And the best part is the breathtaking view from the restaurant.
The Oasis on Lake Travis serves up Tex-Mex fare and has incredibly nightly views of the most beautiful sunsets. The menu features fan favorites like super nachos, fajitas, burgers, and even seafood options.
The eatery has a multi-tiered deck that overlooks the lake. Check it out below:
The eatery offers great views any time of day. But if you're hoping to eat with the perfect sunset view, the restaurant suggests arriving to the eatery at least an hour to an hour and a half before sunset.
You can even host your next event at the restaurant. Imagine getting married with the most perfect lake and sunset views as a backdrop.
Check it out at 6550 Comanche Train in Austin.