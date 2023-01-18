Texas' Largest Outdoor Restaurant Seats A Whopping 2,800 People

They say everything is bigger in Texas and that apparently goes for the restaurants too. Texas' largest outdoor eatery seats a whopping 2,800 people and has an unforgettable menu, according to Only In Your State.

The eatery has a multi-level patio with indoor and outdoor seating. And the best part is the breathtaking view from the restaurant.

The Oasis on Lake Travis serves up Tex-Mex fare and has incredibly nightly views of the most beautiful sunsets. The menu features fan favorites like super nachos, fajitas, burgers, and even seafood options.

The eatery has a multi-tiered deck that overlooks the lake. Check it out below: