This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye

January 18, 2023

A Basket of Cheddar Biscuits in a Sea Food Restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

Biscuits and gravy are not only a blessing to a dreary morning routine, but a Southern delicacy. Why waste your time with an average biscuit when you can visit the one Georgia restaurant that does biscuits like no other?

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best biscuits in all of Georgia can be found at Buttermilk Kitchen in Atlanta. These biscuits are so good that Guy Fieri recommended them. Cheapism noted that his signature of approval still hangs on the wall inside of the restaurant. Besides the signature of a world-renowned celebrity food critic, these biscuits are known for their perfectly-paired toppings.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best biscuits in the entire state:

"Biscuits are splattered all across the menu at Atlanta’s Buttermilk Kitchen. Grab a Biscuit Basket with blueberry-basil jam, red pepper jelly, and Banner butter — maybe even a chicken biscuit and some sawmill gravy — and shake your head with a wry smile as you see Guy Fieri’s signature hanging on the wall above you. When was the last time one of his recommendations let you down?

For more of the best biscuits in each state visit cheapism.com.

