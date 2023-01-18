This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

January 18, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

People in the South know a thing or two about biscuits, whether you have a go-to diner that serves them alongside homemade jams and apple butter or you have a recipe that has been passed down for generations that your family swears by.

Cheapism looked at restaurants around the country serving up biscuits to determine which should land in the biscuit hall of fame, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:

"From the Pacific Northwest to the South, people revere biscuit recipes, only tweaking them when absolutely necessary. In this big old biscuity world of ours there are just so many options out there."

So which restaurant serves the best biscuits in Tennessee?

Loveless Cafe

The Loveless Cafe is known for its incredible biscuits, with locals and tourists alike lining up to dine at this southern favorite just outside of downtown Nashville. They even sell their biscuit mix so you can try your hand at making the iconic treats yourself at home.

The Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 TN-100 in Nashville.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Any restaurant that brands itself as 'Nashville's biscuit since 1951' is worth looking into during a proper biscuit quest. Seventy years of southern food from scratch has placed The Loveless Cafe firmly in the all-timers list, so lean into the most southern flavors the menu has to offer and top your biscuits with things like gravy, country ham, pimento cheese, and fried green tomatoes."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see all the best biscuits around the country.

