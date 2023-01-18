This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In California

Calamari is a popular menu item at many seafood restaurants across the state. This dish is often served fried and seasoned with a sauce on the side. While many have perfected this meal, none do it quite like this Golden State staple.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best fried calamari in California can be found in San Diego at Mitch's Seafood. Eat This Not That mentioned that all of their seafood meals are freshly prepared. The calamari in particular is served with the perfect amount of seasoning and a side of marinara sauce.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best fried calamari in California:

"Mitch's Seafood, which can be found right on San Diego's waterfront, has a whole menu full of flavorful, freshly prepared seafood. One dish you cannot miss is their calamari appetizer, which is served with marinara sauce and grilled lemon. "The calamari with vodka marinara sauce was also some of the best calamari I've had," one Yelp reviewer enthusiastically posted. Hint: you can also enjoy their calamari in a sandwich or taco."

For more of the best fried calamari in each state visit eatthis.com.