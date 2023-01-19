“If you can find a way on [OnlyFans] without showing your private parts I highly recommend crazy work good salary,” Blueface wrote on his screenshot.



Blueface did clarify that he didn't mean to put down others who do post dirty images or videos. His point is that people can use the app for other business opportunities outside of porn.



"Side note: Nothing wrong with showing your private parts on there tho," Blueface added in a separate IG Story, "I ain't knocking the hustle s**t my privates is online for free I'm just not promoting that to my audience none personal."



After flashing off his earnings from the website, Blueface decided to make an effort to encourage others to use OnlyFans the way he does. He offered to back the first 100 active OF users to subscribe to his page by following back in order to help get those followers noticed. "Hopefully my subscribers will become your subscribers," he said.



The rapper, who currently has a reality show with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock, joins the array of artists like Cardi B and Iggy Azalea who have made OnlyFans profiles for business use only. Azalea recently joined the website as a part of the rollout for her upcoming album Hotter Than Hell.

