See How Much Top OnlyFans Creators Made In 2021: Cardi B, Blac Chyna & More

By Dani Medina

September 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's no secret celebrities are finding other ways to secure the bag. But just how much are they making?

A report from Statista is making the rounds on social media that details how much money top creators on OnlyFans made last year — and the details might shock you.

Blac Chyna was the No. 1 OnlyFans creator in 2021, raking in an estimated $20 million a month. Chyna launched her OnlyFans account in April 2020 and charges fans $19.99 to access her content, according to Complex. That would add up to $240 million for the whole year. Now that number is under the microscope, since it was previously reported during Chyna's court battle with the Kardashians that her "main moneymaker seems to be OnlyFans, on which she claims she’s made $1 million."

At No. 2 comes Disney Channel alum Bella Thorne, who made an estimated $11 million a month. It's free to subscribe to Thorne's content, but there's an added fee for exclusive content.

Cardi B is the third-highest earner on the platform with an estimated $9.34 million a month. Contrary to a lot of other creators, the "Up" rapper shares "personal content" with her fans instead of NSFW posts.

Last year, OnlyFans saw its biggest yearly growth in profits, according to Variety. The site's net revenue grew 160% to $932 million. Creators earned $3.86 billion last year as a whole, up 115% from the year before.

Here's a look at the top-earning OnlyFans creators in 2021, according to Statista:

  1. Blac Chyna, $20 million/month
  2. Bella Thorne, $11 million/month
  3. Cardi B, $9.34 million/month
  4. Tyga, $7.69 million/month
  5. Mia Khalifa, $6.42 million/month

Check out the full report.

