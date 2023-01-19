Body Of Pennsylvania Mother Found Partly Buried Weeks After Disappearance

The body of Jennifer Brown, a Pennsylvania mother who had been missing for several weeks, was found partly buried on Wednesday (January 18), Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele confirmed via NBC News.

Brown, 43, was located in Royersford, which is about 32 miles northwest of Philadelphia, after being reported missing after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from a bus stop on January 4. The mother was reported to have been last seen by a "friend and business associate" at around 2:00 p.m. on January 3, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Aerial footage captured by NBC Philadelphia showed authorities observing potential evidence behind a warehouse in relation to the case.