Jane's Addiction Announce 2023 Tour Dates: Are They Coming To Your City?

Jane's Addiction faced plenty of adversity during their fall tour with Smashing Pumpkins, including canceling some dates due to a Perry Farrell injury and replacing Dave Navarro as he battled long COVID.

“At first, there was a lot of weight on my shoulders. This was our return tour right after COVID, and we didn’t have Dave," Farrell recalled about the pressure of finding a new guitarist. "Jane’s is a unique band, and you can’t just grab any guitar player and they’ll pick it up. That’s Dave Navarro we’re talking about — those are big shoes to fill.” Two weeks before tour, they landed on Queens of the Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen.

Despite it all, the singer still thought the experience was a great one. “I had one of the best tours of my life," he gushed during an interview. "I just love at the end of the show seeing how many happy people there were. We got to them, and that’s the best feeling in the world.”

Now, he hopes to recapture that energy with a brief West Coast tour before Jane's heads to South America for three Lollapalooza performances (Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th)). The stint is set to begin March 4 in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up March 12 in Reno, Nevada. Hopefully Navarro will be ready to return to the stage, and the band might even have some new music to include in setlists.

See a full list of tour dates below.