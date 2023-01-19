Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Fully Sheer Dress With Massive Yellow Bow

Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned physique and impeccable style in a stunning sheer dress at the premiere of her latest movie.

The "On the Floor" singer turned heads on Wednesday (January 18) in a fully sheer, crystal-covered gown over a nude catsuit while at the premiere of Shotgun Wedding, an Amazon Prime rom-com in which she stars alongside Josh Duhamel, per Page Six.

The Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2020 gown features a gorgeous train as well as crystals and flower-shaped sequins dotting the long-sleeved, high-neck dress; however, the main star of the show was the giant yellow bow delicately tied around Lopez's waist. She accessorized her look with a matching yellow velvet Tyler Ellis clutch bag, sparkling jewelry like her diamond chandelier earrings, and silver platform heels. She kept her makeup simple but classic, slicking back her hair to show off her smoky eyes and bronze glow.