Jennifer Lopez was almost part of one of the most iconic and controversial award show moments in recent history. During a recent interview with E! News to promote her new film Shotgun Wedding, Lopez confirmed that she was originally set to appear alongside Madonna and Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met—me, her [Madonna], and Britney—to do it at her home," she revealed to E! News. "And then, I just couldn't get off the film, and so, we couldn't do it." Lopez was replaced with another pop icon, Christina Aguilera. Madonna would go on to share a kiss with both Aguilera and Spears as their performed her hits "Like A Virgin" and "Hollywood."