John Mayer Teases New Project & Nobody Knows What It Means
By Dani Medina
January 20, 2023
John Mayer is back!
The "New Light" singer shared a vague post on social media Thursday (January 19) that suggests a new project will be dropped on January 26. In the photo, you can see a black-and-white Mayer holding his guitar with a spotlight shining on a single stool. "It wasn’t time until it was. 🎟️," he captioned the post.
While it's unclear if John, 46, is dropping a new album, a new single, a music video, a movie, a tour announcement or a "new line of stools he designed for Target," as one user hilariously commented, but everyone is excited, evident in the overwhelming number of comments.
"I don’t know what this means but I want a ticket 🎟️!!🙌," the Asher Guitars official Instagram account commented.
"No idea what’s going on but I’m all in," jeweler Ben Baller commented.
Hundreds of other users shared the same reaction — and we don't blame them. Mark your calendars for next Thursday, I guess!
Mayer most recently released his eighth studio album Sob Rock in July 2021. Since then, things on the Mayer front have been pretty quiet — up until he appeared on Call Her Daddy last month and unloaded past relationships, music philosophies and sexual revelations about himself. Not only did the "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" singer share that he likes to serenade women naked with his guitar after sleeping with them, but he also answered the decades-old question of who "Your Body Is a Wonderland" is really about.
"That was about my first girlfriend. That was about the feeling, which I think was already sort of nostalgic … I was 21 when I wrote that song and I was nostalgic for being 16," he said. Host Alex Cooper said she believed the song was about one of his famous girlfriends, but he shut that down pretty quickly. "No, that's one of those things where people just sort of formed that idea, it gets reinforced over the years, no, no, no. I had never met a celebrity when I wrote that song."
While we wait (im)patiently for John Mayer's newest project, enjoy his most recent below: