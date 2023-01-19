John Mayer Teases New Project & Nobody Knows What It Means

John Mayer is back!

The "New Light" singer shared a vague post on social media Thursday (January 19) that suggests a new project will be dropped on January 26. In the photo, you can see a black-and-white Mayer holding his guitar with a spotlight shining on a single stool. "It wasn’t time until it was. 🎟️," he captioned the post.

While it's unclear if John, 46, is dropping a new album, a new single, a music video, a movie, a tour announcement or a "new line of stools he designed for Target," as one user hilariously commented, but everyone is excited, evident in the overwhelming number of comments.

"I don’t know what this means but I want a ticket 🎟️!!🙌," the Asher Guitars official Instagram account commented.

"No idea what’s going on but I’m all in," jeweler Ben Baller commented.

Hundreds of other users shared the same reaction — and we don't blame them. Mark your calendars for next Thursday, I guess!