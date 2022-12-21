John Mayer Reveals Who 'Your Body Is A Wonderland' Is Really About

John Mayer has dated several famous women throughout the years and he's revealing who he wrote his hit single "Your Body Is A Wonderland," about. The musician was a guest on Call Her Daddy's first holiday special when host Alex Cooper started asking what Mayer was like in high school.

"I didn’t have a presence,” Mayer said. “So I think that one of the bigger misnomers about me is that there’s like a jocky-ness to me, you know? Like there’s an alpha, musician jocky-ness to me and the bottom line is, like, I went to school to get it over with. And my life began at 3 o’clock in the afternoon when I came home and played guitar.”

Shortly after graduating from high school, Mayer found his first hit with "Your Body Is a Wonderland," which also earned him his first Grammy in 2002. While the singer may be known for dating celebrities like Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and Cameron Diaz, Mayer revealed the love song wasn't about anyone the public knows.

“That was about my first girlfriend,” he said of the single. “That was about the feeling, which I think was already sort of nostalgic… I was 21 when I wrote that song and I was nostalgic for being 16.”

After Cooper shared that she always thought the song was about a certain celebrity, Mayer reiterated, "No, that’s one of those things where people just sort of formed that idea, it gets reinforced over the years, no, no, no. I had never met a celebrity when I wrote that song.”

In 2023, Mayer will hit the road for the Dead & Company tour starting May 19th in Los Angeles.