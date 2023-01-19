Mass. School Hasn't Been Able To Turn Off Lights For Over A Year

A Massachusetts high school has had its lights stuck on for more than a year.

Software for the lighting system installed at Minnechaug Regional High School failed on August 24, 2021 and no one has been able to turn off the estimated 7,000 lights inside the building since, NBC News reports.

The system was installed more than a decade ago and intended to save money and energy, but has now cost taxpayers "a significant amount of money," according to Aaron Osborne, the assistant superintendent of finance at the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District.

“I would say the net impact is in the thousands of dollars per month on average, but not in the tens of thousands,” Osborne said told NBC News, claiming that the district was "doing everything we can to get this problem solved."