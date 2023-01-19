This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye

January 19, 2023

Biscuits and Creamy Sausage Gravy
Photo: iStockphoto

Biscuits and gravy are not only a blessing to a dreary morning routine, but a Midwestern delicacy. Why waste your time with an average biscuit when you can visit the one Ohio restaurant that does biscuits like no other?

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best biscuits in all of Ohio can be found at Lucky's Cafe in Cleveland. Cheapism noted that the biscuits served at Lucky's have been enjoyed and raved about by Guy Fieri on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” and featured in, “The Best Thing I Ever Ate." Yes... they are THAT good. So, what exactly makes these biscuits stand out from the rest? Perhaps, it's the perfect pairing of cheddar, scallion and scrambled eggs.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best biscuits in the entire state:

"Featured on both “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” and “The Best Thing I Ever Ate,” the biscuits and gravy at Lucky’s Cafe are as iconic as it gets. Like an extremely juiced-up Red Lobster biscuit, the biscuits at Lucky’s are also cooked with cheddar and scallion. Add to it the deep, rich gravy and soft scrambled eggs, this is an umami-bomb breakfast not to miss."

For more of the best biscuits in each state visit cheapism.com.

