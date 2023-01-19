This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Illinois

Calamari is a popular menu item at many seafood restaurants across the state. This dish is often served fried and seasoned with a sauce on the side. While many have perfected this meal, none do it quite like this Windy City staple.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best fried calamari in Illinois can be found at Quartino's in Chicago. Eat This Not That mentioned that the Italian restaurant is known for their calamari as it is among many customers favorite dishes! It has even received rave reviews from local news stations across the city.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best fried calamari in Illinois:

"Quartino's, the popular Italian restaurant located in downtown Chicago, was applauded by its local CBS news station for having some of the best fried calamari in the city. And according to Yelp reviews, it is easy to understand why. "Fried calamari was my absolute favorite dish! Delicious and cooked perfectly," a Yelp reviewer said, while a second raved, "The highlight was my fried calamari—lightly breaded and so tender. It was amazing."

For more of the best fried calamari in each state visit eatthis.com.