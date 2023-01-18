Illinois Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America

World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America, and two Illinois communities made the list!

According to the self-proclaimed "original online geography source," sister communities St. Charles and Geneva are two of the most scenic places in all of the United States. Here's what they had to say about it:

"Just 40 miles west of downtown Chicago, and even closer to the international hub of O'Hare Airport, are the sister communities of St. Charles and Geneva, Illinois. Both are on the Fox River and offer a soothing setting with some light social activities peppered in. The area is rich in boutique shops, vintage hotels, identity-driven restaurants and cafes, dog-friendly parks, riverside walking paths, and chipper residents. This tri-city area (which also includes Batavia, a little further South down the river) exudes plenty of small-town goodness while still being within shouting distance of one of the great American cities."

The other 14 most beautiful towns in America are as follows (in no particular order):