Valentine's Day Comes Early On New Kali Uchis Song 'I Wish you Roses'

Kali Uchis has just treated fans to a brand new song and accompanying music video called 'I Wish you Roses.' While the song has a romantic aesthetic lyrically, the track is more about moving on from love than falling into it. The video sees a gorgeous Kali Uchis using body paint and some nifty editing tricks to take the form of a number of gorgeous flowers.

The song marks Kali's first new release of 2023, which Kali Uchis promised fans would be a big year. Just a few weeks ago she released a live performance video for her song 'Melting' which became a hit on TikTok years after its original release. In the comments of the videos live debut on YouTube Kail promised fans not just one, but two albums coming this year.