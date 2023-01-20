'Hazardous' Winter Storm On Its Way To Texas, But Will It Snow?

A "hazardous" winter storm is expected to bring rain and wintry precipitation to Texas early next week, but can we expect snow?

Some models indicate there's a possibility of snow Tuesday (January 24), but the reality is that temperatures will drop into the 40s for most of the day and we'll be stuck with just cold rain in North Texas, WFAA reports. Sleet mixing with cold rain could also happen. Tuesday night, drier, colder air will move into the region and temperatures could get close to freezing.

"If you are planning any travel to North Texas, Oklahoma, or the Panhandles there is a pretty decent chance that snow or ice could be an issue. This is primarily true for Lubbock and Amarillo into Wichita Falls and Oklahoma," Space City Weather's Matt Lanza said in his Friday (January 20) forecast, Chron reports.