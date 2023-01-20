'Hazardous' Winter Storm On Its Way To Texas, But Will It Snow?
By Dani Medina
January 20, 2023
A "hazardous" winter storm is expected to bring rain and wintry precipitation to Texas early next week, but can we expect snow?
Some models indicate there's a possibility of snow Tuesday (January 24), but the reality is that temperatures will drop into the 40s for most of the day and we'll be stuck with just cold rain in North Texas, WFAA reports. Sleet mixing with cold rain could also happen. Tuesday night, drier, colder air will move into the region and temperatures could get close to freezing.
"If you are planning any travel to North Texas, Oklahoma, or the Panhandles there is a pretty decent chance that snow or ice could be an issue. This is primarily true for Lubbock and Amarillo into Wichita Falls and Oklahoma," Space City Weather's Matt Lanza said in his Friday (January 20) forecast, Chron reports.
The best rain chances we've seen in a while are expected Monday night - Tuesday, with most of the area likely seeing measurable rainfall. A cold front will also bring chilly temperatures back to the region through late next week. Check back for forecast updates over the weekend! pic.twitter.com/u45WACq8n8— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 20, 2023
Even if your area doesn't get wintry precipitation or snow, strong or severe thunderstorms are on the way for most of the state. Please stay tuned to your local news stations for updates on the latest forecast.