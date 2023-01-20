'Hazardous' Winter Storm On Its Way To Texas, But Will It Snow?

By Dani Medina

January 20, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A "hazardous" winter storm is expected to bring rain and wintry precipitation to Texas early next week, but can we expect snow?

Some models indicate there's a possibility of snow Tuesday (January 24), but the reality is that temperatures will drop into the 40s for most of the day and we'll be stuck with just cold rain in North Texas, WFAA reports. Sleet mixing with cold rain could also happen. Tuesday night, drier, colder air will move into the region and temperatures could get close to freezing.

"If you are planning any travel to North Texas, Oklahoma, or the Panhandles there is a pretty decent chance that snow or ice could be an issue. This is primarily true for Lubbock and Amarillo into Wichita Falls and Oklahoma," Space City Weather's Matt Lanza said in his Friday (January 20) forecast, Chron reports.

Even if your area doesn't get wintry precipitation or snow, strong or severe thunderstorms are on the way for most of the state. Please stay tuned to your local news stations for updates on the latest forecast.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.