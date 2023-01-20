Kim Kardashian Speaks About 'Teddy Bear' Ohio Inmate's Release

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 20, 2023

US-charity-award
Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian visited Columbus Thursday (January 19) to share her thoughts on a local inmate's release.

The reality television star participated in a panel discussion about Kevin Keith. Keith was convicted in a triple-homicide in Bucyrus in 1994. Three others were wounded in the incident. In 2015, a Crawford County jury found Keith guilty and he was sentenced to death. However, then-Governor Ted Strickland commuted his sentence to life without parole. Keith has maintained his innocence.

Kardashian first became involved with Keith's case in July 2019. In October, she launched a podcast called "The System" in which she explored Keith's alibi and interviewed journalists, Keith's brother, his attorney and others.

She explained that Keith's case for his innocence, as well as his family's quest for justice, is what compelled her to get involved. "Because there was so much wrong with justice in this particular case," Kardashian said (as transcribed by the Columbus Dispatch). "I wanted to really show people that might not have a law degree that might not understand how messed up our justice system really is."

In addition, Kardashian said she was visiting Keith on Thursday at the Marion Correctional Institution. "I wanted to make sure I've met him — he's so loveable, he's like a teddy bear," she said. The discussion was held downtown at the Capital Square Sheraton Hotel and organized by Ohio State University's chapter of the Ohio Innocence project.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.