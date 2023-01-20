Kim Kardashian Speaks About 'Teddy Bear' Ohio Inmate's Release

Kim Kardashian visited Columbus Thursday (January 19) to share her thoughts on a local inmate's release.

The reality television star participated in a panel discussion about Kevin Keith. Keith was convicted in a triple-homicide in Bucyrus in 1994. Three others were wounded in the incident. In 2015, a Crawford County jury found Keith guilty and he was sentenced to death. However, then-Governor Ted Strickland commuted his sentence to life without parole. Keith has maintained his innocence.

Kardashian first became involved with Keith's case in July 2019. In October, she launched a podcast called "The System" in which she explored Keith's alibi and interviewed journalists, Keith's brother, his attorney and others.

She explained that Keith's case for his innocence, as well as his family's quest for justice, is what compelled her to get involved. "Because there was so much wrong with justice in this particular case," Kardashian said (as transcribed by the Columbus Dispatch). "I wanted to really show people that might not have a law degree that might not understand how messed up our justice system really is."

In addition, Kardashian said she was visiting Keith on Thursday at the Marion Correctional Institution. "I wanted to make sure I've met him — he's so loveable, he's like a teddy bear," she said. The discussion was held downtown at the Capital Square Sheraton Hotel and organized by Ohio State University's chapter of the Ohio Innocence project.